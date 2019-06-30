Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) and Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) Comparison side by side

Both Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) and Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) compete on a level playing field in the Heavy Construction industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tutor Perini Corporation 17 0.16 N/A 1.89 8.93 Dycom Industries Inc. 53 0.57 N/A 1.96 24.11

Table 1 highlights Tutor Perini Corporation and Dycom Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Dycom Industries Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Tutor Perini Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Tutor Perini Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tutor Perini Corporation and Dycom Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tutor Perini Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 2.1% Dycom Industries Inc. 0.00% 8% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

Tutor Perini Corporation has a 1.95 beta, while its volatility is 95.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dycom Industries Inc.’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

Tutor Perini Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Dycom Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Dycom Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tutor Perini Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tutor Perini Corporation and Dycom Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tutor Perini Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Dycom Industries Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Tutor Perini Corporation’s upside potential is 62.22% at a $22.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Dycom Industries Inc.’s average target price is $56, while its potential downside is -4.88%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Tutor Perini Corporation seems more appealing than Dycom Industries Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tutor Perini Corporation and Dycom Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 93.9%. Insiders owned roughly 11.5% of Tutor Perini Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Dycom Industries Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tutor Perini Corporation -13.44% -11.4% 3.24% -3.93% -18.5% 5.64% Dycom Industries Inc. -5.11% -3.06% -24% -35.85% -57.69% -12.68%

For the past year Tutor Perini Corporation has 5.64% stronger performance while Dycom Industries Inc. has -12.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Dycom Industries Inc. beats Tutor Perini Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities. This segment also provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects. The Building segment offers services in various specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, corporate and municipal offices, sports and entertainment, educational, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-tech. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, fire protection systems, and pneumatically placed concrete services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. Tutor Perini Corporation also offers general contracting, pre-construction planning, and project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractors; and self-performed construction services comprising site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services. The company was formerly known as Perini Corporation and changed its name to Tutor Perini Corporation in 2009. Tutor Perini Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators. In addition, the company offers underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Further, it provides construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.