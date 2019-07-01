Tutor Perini Common Stock (TPC) Hit By DA Davidson Upgrade; 3 Analysts Covering NICE Ltd. (NICE)

In a a research report released on 1 July, equity analysts at DA Davidson’s equities research division upgraded Tutor Perini Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:TPC)‘s stock from a “Neutral” to “Buy”.

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE had 12 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, January 7 by Morgan Stanley. DA Davidson maintained the shares of NICE in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Oppenheimer maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $12800 target in Friday, May 17 report. See NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) latest ratings:

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.49 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $827,600 was made by Ronald N. Tutor Separate Property Trust on Monday, May 13.

Analysts await Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. TPC’s profit will be $21.08 million for 8.55 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Tutor Perini Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4,300.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tutor Perini has $27 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 56.69% above currents $14.36 stock price. Tutor Perini had 9 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 22 by DA Davidson. The stock of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by M Partners. The stock of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 1 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Tutor Perini Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 17,419 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,000 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 10,465 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc owns 0.01% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 3,600 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Asset Management One Com Ltd accumulated 100,161 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 15,635 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 68,521 shares. The California-based Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 8,394 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 470,668 shares. 14,242 are owned by Barclays Public Limited. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 409,291 shares stake. Northern Tru Corp owns 484,982 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC).

Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $720.59 million. It operates through three divisions: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. It has a 7.62 P/E ratio. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.54 billion. The Company’s software solutions help organizations understand their clients and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It has a 51.06 P/E ratio. It operates in two divisions, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance.

