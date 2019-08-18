Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Yatra Online Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6%

Liquidity

Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Yatra Online Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Tuscan Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Yatra Online Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Yatra Online Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 41.5%. Competitively, 25.34% are Yatra Online Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.