Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 51% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.