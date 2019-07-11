Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 134.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.19% 0.67% 0% 0% 0% 3.85% Legacy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.26% 2.55% 4.35% 0% 2.55%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Legacy Acquisition Corp.