Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|134.27
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.53%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.67%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.85%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.26%
|2.55%
|4.35%
|0%
|2.55%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Legacy Acquisition Corp.
