Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

We are contrasting Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 4.56% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
