Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

We are contrasting Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 4.56% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.