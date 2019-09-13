Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tuscan Holdings Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tuscan Holdings Corp. are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, KBL Merger Corp. IV has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 12.42% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.