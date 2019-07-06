Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)

This is a contrast between Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|10
|226.35
|N/A
|0.06
|174.14
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tuscan Holdings Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.67%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.85%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|-0.1%
|1.1%
|1.51%
|3.91%
|0%
|3.06%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.
