Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)

This is a contrast between Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 226.35 N/A 0.06 174.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tuscan Holdings Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.19% 0.67% 0% 0% 0% 3.85% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.1% 1.1% 1.51% 3.91% 0% 3.06%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.