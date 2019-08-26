Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

As Conglomerates businesses, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 6.05% stronger performance while Capitol Investment Corp. IV has -9.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.