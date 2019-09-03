Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.53 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Tuscan Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.