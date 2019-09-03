Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|5
|1.53
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Tuscan Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
