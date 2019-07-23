Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Comparison side by side

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|89.38
Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Comparatively, insiders own roughly 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.67%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.85%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.19%
|0.79%
|2.53%
|0%
|0%
|2.85%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Twelve Seas Investment Company
