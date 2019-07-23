Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Comparison side by side

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.11 89.38

Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, insiders own roughly 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.19% 0.67% 0% 0% 0% 3.85% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.19% 0.79% 2.53% 0% 0% 2.85%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Twelve Seas Investment Company