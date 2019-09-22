Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) Comparison side by side

Since Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tuscan Holdings Corp. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Trinity Merger Corp.’s Current Ratio is 592.8 and its Quick Ratio is 592.8. Trinity Merger Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 20.1% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.