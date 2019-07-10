Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 129.10

Table 1 demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.19% 0.67% 0% 0% 0% 3.85% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.51% 0% 0% 0% 3.28%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.