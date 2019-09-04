Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) Comparison side by side

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|151.94
Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 55.82% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Leo Holdings Corp.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Leo Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
