Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) Comparison side by side

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94

Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 55.82% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Leo Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.