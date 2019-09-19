Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) Comparison side by side

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Tuscan Holdings Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 87.09%. Competitively, 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than KBL Merger Corp. IV
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV.
