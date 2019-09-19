Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) Comparison side by side

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 87.09%. Competitively, 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than KBL Merger Corp. IV

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV.