Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) Comparing side by side

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.