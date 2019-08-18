Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) Comparing side by side

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-1.61%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
