Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) Comparison side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.84%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.67%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.85%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.96%
|0.96%
|2.74%
|0%
|0%
|2.19%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
