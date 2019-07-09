Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) Comparison side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.84%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.19% 0.67% 0% 0% 0% 3.85% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.96% 0.96% 2.74% 0% 0% 2.19%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.