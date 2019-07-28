Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) Contrasting side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|17
|0.67
|N/A
|1.39
|12.08
Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC on the other hand boasts of a $34 average target price and a 74.27% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. Insiders Competitively, held 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.67%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.85%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|1.57%
|1.33%
|6.52%
|8.45%
|7.48%
|35.1%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.