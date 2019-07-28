Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) Contrasting side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.67 N/A 1.39 12.08

Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC on the other hand boasts of a $34 average target price and a 74.27% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. Insiders Competitively, held 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.19% 0.67% 0% 0% 0% 3.85% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 1.57% 1.33% 6.52% 8.45% 7.48% 35.1%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.