Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) Comparison side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.91% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.67%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.85%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.