Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) Comparison side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.91% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.19% 0.67% 0% 0% 0% 3.85% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.2% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.