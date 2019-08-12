Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)

This is a contrast between Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|71.67
In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares. 0.25% are Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
Summary
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
