Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)

This is a contrast between Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67

In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares. 0.25% are Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.