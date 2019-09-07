Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)

As Conglomerates businesses, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.49% and 73.44%. About 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp on 2 of the 3 factors.

