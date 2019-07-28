Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

This is a contrast between Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|6,551
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.49% and 0% respectively. Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.25%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0%
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.31%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.92%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.02%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
