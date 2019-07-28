Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

This is a contrast between Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 6,551 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.49% and 0% respectively. Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.25%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0% 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.92% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.02%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.