Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares. About 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 2 of the 2 factors.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.