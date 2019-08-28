Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Comparing side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|71.67
Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.49% and 62.85% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
Summary
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
