Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Comparing side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67

Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.49% and 62.85% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.