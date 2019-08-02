Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) Comparison side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than South Mountain Merger Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors South Mountain Merger Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.
