Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|264.36
In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.25% are Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
