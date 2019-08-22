Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36

In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.25% are Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.