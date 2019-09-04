Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Comparing side by side

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.77 N/A 0.57 14.04

Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. Comparatively, 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 0.82% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.