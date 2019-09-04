Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Comparing side by side

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.77
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. Comparatively, 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 0.82% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.
Summary
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.