Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.49% and 51.52% respectively. 0.25% are Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition Corp. has 13.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0% 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.55%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.