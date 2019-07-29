Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.49% and 36.62%. Insiders owned roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 29.6% are Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0% 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 13.59% 16.36% 20.06% 20.52% 22.42% 13.08%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Jensyn Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.