Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Tuscan Holdings Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Tuscan Holdings Corp. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -39.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.