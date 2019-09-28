Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 -1.04 10.44M -2.43 0.00

Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 265,804,414.80% 34.1% -10.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 0.82% stronger performance while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.