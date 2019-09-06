Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) Comparing side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares. 0.25% are Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.