Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) Comparing side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares. 0.25% are Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.
