Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

As Conglomerates companies, Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Comparatively, Twelve Seas Investment Company has 75.54% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has weaker performance than Twelve Seas Investment Company

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II on 4 of the 4 factors.