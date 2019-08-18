Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

As Conglomerates companies, Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.27
In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Comparatively, Twelve Seas Investment Company has 75.54% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has weaker performance than Twelve Seas Investment Company
Summary
Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II on 4 of the 4 factors.
