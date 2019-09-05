Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)

Since Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.44%. Competitively, 0.21% are Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.