Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU)

We are contrasting Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59

In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s stock price has smaller growth than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.