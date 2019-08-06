Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU)

We are contrasting Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|115.59
In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.94%
|1.42%
|4.37%
|6.12%
|0%
|2.38%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s stock price has smaller growth than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.