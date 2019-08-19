Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Kaixin Auto Holdings 6 0.31 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has 0.4% stronger performance while Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II beats Kaixin Auto Holdings on 3 of the 4 factors.