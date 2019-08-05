Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

This is a contrast between Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Global Medical REIT Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II shares and 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.