Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51.8% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s stock price has smaller growth than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II on 3 of the 4 factors.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.