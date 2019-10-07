Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) Comparing side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Trident Acquisitions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 52.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has weaker performance than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II on 3 of the 4 factors.