Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) Comparing side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Trident Acquisitions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 52.8%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has weaker performance than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II on 3 of the 4 factors.
