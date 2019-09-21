Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Contrasting side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II shares and 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has weaker performance than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II on 2 of the 3 factors.