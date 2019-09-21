Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Contrasting side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II shares and 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has weaker performance than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II on 2 of the 3 factors.
