Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) Comparing side by side

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70

Table 1 demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors while 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has weaker performance than Nebula Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.