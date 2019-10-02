Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) Contrasting side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 31.72M 0.13 77.58

Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 308,860,759.49% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has weaker performance than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.