Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) Contrasting side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|31.72M
|0.13
|77.58
Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|308,860,759.49%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has weaker performance than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.
