Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) Comparison side by side

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors while 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II was less bullish than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Longevity Acquisition Corporation beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II on 2 of the 3 factors.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.