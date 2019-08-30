Turtle Creek Asset Management Upped Its Pra Group (PRAA) Holding by $3.13 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Chase Investment Counsel Cut Position by $1.86 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29M, up from 3.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 214,190 shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ PRA Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAA); 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Aren’t Alleging CEO Staley Lacks Fitness as CEO; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year; 08/03/2018 – PRA Group Opens New Call Center in Burlington, NC; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA CONCLUDE INVESTIGATIONS INTO JES STALEY AND BARCLAYS; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE NOT ALLEGING THAT STALEY ACTED WITH A LACK OF INTEGRITY; 09/05/2018 – PRA 1Q EPS INCL. SALE GAIN 47C, EST. 37C; 09/04/2018 – PRA SAYS BREXIT COULD PUT GREATER DEMANDS ON SUPERVISION

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 1,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 4,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 219,250 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $111.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 185,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Lc owns 231,725 shares. New York-based Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 7,829 shares. Campbell & Com Inv Adviser Limited Com reported 0.13% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Wellington Group Inc Llp holds 2.13 million shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 15,261 shares. Camarda Fincl Lc owns 138 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 41,670 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 486,525 shares. Intll Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 33,800 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 15,957 shares. 562,566 are held by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cumberland Partners Limited invested in 0.08% or 465 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,092 shares. Arvest Bancorporation Trust Division owns 459 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Natl Trust reported 8,056 shares. 8,191 were reported by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Vanguard Group invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fosun Intl holds 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,769 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 76 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 397 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 2.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Napier Park Global Capital (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 14.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 52,820 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Regions Financial reported 36,320 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 26,181 shares to 54,619 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).