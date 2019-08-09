Turtle Creek Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Magna International (MGA) by $540,000 as Share Price Declined; As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Shares Rose, Tudor Investment Et Al Has Cut by $323,306 Its Holding

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 45.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 8,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 10,612 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 19,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 2,480 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.85 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 37,217 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 21,668 shares to 37,747 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 20,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Llc owns 2.09M shares. Moreover, Hanseatic Mgmt has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Trexquant LP accumulated 7,909 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 83,402 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 2.44M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.02% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). 26,057 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Alps Advsrs reported 138,464 shares. 30,832 were accumulated by Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Sector Gamma As holds 194,743 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Proshare Advsr Ltd stated it has 25,067 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 7,385 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 1.09M shares.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,550 shares to 6,850 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.