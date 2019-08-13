Turtle Creek Asset Management Stake In F5 Networks (FFIV) Was Has Raised; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 107.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $130.48. About 539,135 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 8,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 83,587 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 74,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 5.34 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST) by 137,700 shares to 353,550 shares, valued at $22.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) by 232,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.10M shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 111,658 were accumulated by Amer Century Cos. Raymond James & Associates reported 30,915 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sigma Invest Counselors invested 0.3% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Numerixs Investment Technology Inc reported 6,456 shares. Pdt Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 50,905 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.05% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 84,340 shares. Amica Retiree Tru has 583 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Lau Associates Llc has 0.15% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 1,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc accumulated 240,025 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 30,280 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.9% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12.18M shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc has 0.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 78,082 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank holds 221,558 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Gp Incorporated holds 1.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 61,869 shares. Com stated it has 2,445 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Capstone holds 83,766 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd has 5,757 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 609,880 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 55,013 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc has invested 0.47% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 559,664 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Manchester Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,209 shares. Reliant Inv Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.77% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 41,970 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 2.38% or 227,858 shares.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 9,944 shares to 44,388 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 298,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,894 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.