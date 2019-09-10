Turtle Creek Asset Management Stake in Carmax (KMX) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined While Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 5,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 56,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 51,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.38. About 8.71 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 29,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 651,050 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44 million, down from 680,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.01. About 1.06 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw reported 1.47M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.02% or 49,163 shares. Amica Retiree Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,524 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.19% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1.43 million shares. Pitcairn holds 0.02% or 3,146 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt reported 8,547 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Raymond James & accumulated 108,533 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 7,785 shares. Blackrock reported 10.72 million shares. Sector Pension Board has 14,215 shares. Old National Bank In invested 0.42% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). First Republic Investment Management accumulated 51,102 shares.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 120,250 shares to 4.11M shares, valued at $110.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $213.26 million for 16.36 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,504 shares to 94,832 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 29,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,336 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

