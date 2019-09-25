Turtle Creek Asset Management Stake in Carmax (KMX) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Sandhill Capital Partners Has Upped Stake in F M C (FMC)

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 23,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 287,061 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.81M, up from 263,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.77. About 610,959 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 173,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 477,700 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48M, down from 651,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 1.23 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) by 789,560 shares to 3.89M shares, valued at $204.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 6,046 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada Inc reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 25,011 shares stake. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 11.26M shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 7.10 million were reported by State Street. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited holds 0.38% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 4,370 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 17,510 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 53,284 shares. Athena Lc has 7,913 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested in 25,962 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 34,544 are held by Arcadia Corp Mi. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 11,526 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 17,747 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 78,431 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 8,000 shares. Pension Serv stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Utah Retirement invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Moreover, Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 2.15% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Us Retail Bank De holds 18,287 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Kbc Nv reported 0.17% stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 820,094 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 9,202 shares. 3,392 are owned by Argent Trust. Sei Invests holds 122,630 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Asset Management One reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

