Turtle Creek Asset Management Stake in Borgwarner (BWA) Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Howe & Rusling Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Rose

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 90,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.56M, down from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 2.33 million shares traded or 31.18% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 3,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 144,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99 million, down from 147,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.60M for 8.98 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Techs stated it has 3,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 29,045 shares. North Star Mgmt holds 0.09% or 21,000 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 27,500 shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp has 0.07% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 8,919 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,208 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwh Capital Management holds 1.85% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 114,710 shares. The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Partners has invested 1.83% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 37,474 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Ltd. 6,541 were accumulated by Bb&T Lc. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 76,738 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 933,493 shares. Vanguard stated it has 22.18 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 19,977 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,990 shares to 4,589 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 38,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Management owns 3.43 million shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Arvest Bancorp Tru Division holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,721 shares. 26,595 were reported by Nadler Finance Group Incorporated. Old Dominion Management Inc holds 22,372 shares. Catalyst Capital Limited Company holds 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 41,500 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 144,070 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 75,181 shares. Polen Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 15.18M shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prudential Public Ltd Company accumulated 3.81% or 9.41 million shares. Mackenzie Fin reported 1.28% stake. Blackhill Capital Inc holds 1.45% or 71,500 shares. 29,768 are owned by Wisconsin Management Limited. Country Club Na owns 162,592 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. 2,467 are owned by Alaska Permanent Capital Mngmt.

