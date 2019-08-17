Turtle Creek Asset Management Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Cacti Asset Management Has Cut Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 259,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36M, up from 248,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.06% or $13.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.69. About 4.97M shares traded or 469.65% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 386,229 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 406,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Parnassus Fund 2nd Quarter Commentary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buckingham Research Assumes Alliance Data Systems (ADS) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data to start stock buyback, explains Q2 shortfall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 11,250 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $63.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 830,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 42,885 shares to 153,198 shares, valued at $19.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.